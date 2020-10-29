Princess Charlotte never wears trousers and this is the reason why

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte looks gorgeous every time we get a little glimpse of her, but have you noticed she's always wearing dresses?

The young royals follow strict and traditional rules when it comes to their clothing

Recently, we revealed the adorable nickname Princess Charlotte answers to at school

In other royal news, Charlotte and George were treated to a special day out with mum Kate.

The five-year-old always seems to be spotted wearing cute dresses, whether it be meeting David Attenborough, at her baby brother’s christening, or even just playing football on a family day out with her mum and brothers Prince George, and Prince Louis.

But the reason why she’s never seen wearing shorts – like her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis – trousers or leggings is quite interesting.

Apparently Kate likes to dress her children as timeless as possible so that pictures won’t ever look dated.

The revelation was made by childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, who had previously dressed Charlotte’s big brother George.

She told The Telegraph, “If [the royal children] wear very simple things… it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date.

“They have chosen a very traditional look and are a traditional family.”

Rachel added that Kate prefers to pick outfits that ate ‘classic’ and ‘timeless’, rather than clothes that would draw even more attention to her children – who probably have enough attention from the media and royal fans as it is.

“The reason why I design clothes that way is because if they wear very simple things, it’s about the child, and it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date’, she said.

“I think they are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, rather than clothes that draw attention to them.”

Royal blogger Marlene Koenig has also spoken about the reason we never see Charlotte in trousers and confirms it’s not because of any official rules.

Speaking to BAZAAR she said, “There are no rules about no pants. If the Duchess is in a dress in public and Charlotte is with her, most likely Charlotte, at this age, will be in a dress – also in formal portraits, or on the balcony for the Trooping of the Colour.”

Marlene added, “I expect that when the kids are at home, playing in the nursery or in the backyard, they are wearing more casual clothes.”

In the same way that Charlotte only wears dresses, George was only ever spotted wearing shorts when he was very young – just like Prince Louis does now. Etiquette expert William Hanson explained that this happens because of tradition.

He told Harper’s Bazaar, “It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts. Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

“Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge.”

He was allowed to wear trousers for his uncle Harry’s wedding however, as he was wearing a miniature version of the uniform Harry chose to say ‘I do’ in.

Prince George was also allowed to wear trousers for the first time ever in the official 2018 Christmas card portrait of his family.

His little brother Prince Louis was sported some traditional shorts and tights but George wore trousers and wellington boots.