Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas' Battersea, a private day school in London.

However, it costs Prince George more to attend the coveted school than his little sister.

The little royals are set to return to schooling in September after being homeschooled at Amner Hall during lockdown.

While the little royals, like their fellow pupils, pay hefty fees to attend the coveted school, Princess Charlotte’s fees are actually less than her older brother’s.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte spent the majority of their previous school year being homeschooled by their mum, Duchess Catherine, at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

The Cambridge family spent the lockdown period at their lavish country abode, but with school children across the UK set to return to schools soon, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be heading back to Thomas’.

Future King Prince George will be going into Year 3, while little Charlotte will be starting Year 1.

With George heading up into the middle school, his place at the school will rise in cost from £6,655 per term to an eye watering £7,520.

However, Princess Charlotte will still be under the lower school fee system. She also already pays a discounted rate, because she’s the second of the Cambridge kids to attend the school – so her fee per term will be £6,655 this year.

Similarly, if and when two-year-old Prince Louis starts his education at Thomas’ Battersea, it will cost £6,325 for his first three years – rather than the £6,655 that was paid for Prince George.

Despite plans for the little royals to head back to school, their mum Catherine opened up about how they were getting on with their homeschooling in an interview during lockdown.

Admitting that it’s fun and games for five-year-old Charlotte but not so much for seven-year-old George, Kate joked, “George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!”