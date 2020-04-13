The sweet plan the Queen has for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis celebrating their birthdays in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little royals Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis both have a birthday coming up.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s youngest children, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, have their birthdays coming up.

It’s likely they’ll be spending them in lockdown but apparently the Queen isn’t going to let that stop her from making their day special.

This royal news comes after the Queen released another important message amid the coronavirus crisis.

Four-year-old Charlotte is set to turn five on the 2nd of May while Louis will have his second birthday on the 23rd of this month.

With the likelihood that the tots will celebrate their birthdays in lockdown, their great grandmother the Queen is said to have a sweet plan to make sure they are special days.

Her Majesty has reportedly become “tech savvy” in light of the coronavirus lockdown and will use her new skills to make the children’s days important, by hosting a video chat with the family.

It’s also been said that the kid’s mum Duchess Catherine will surely be organising a sweet day for the two youngest of her brood.

Royal expert Angela Mollard told the ROYALS podcast, “So little Prince Louis is turning two on April 23rd, then Charlotte turns five on May 2nd.

“So, within a week and a bit of each other two of them will be having birthdays. Obviously, they won’t be able to have friends over.

“Knowing Kate, she would have a whole schedule of party type things to do. Remember her parents run a party planning company.

“I imagine Carole Middleton, because she can’t see the children, has got all these things sorted.

“I don’t think the poor Cambridge children will be doing without. They just obviously will not have their friends.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their parents Prince William and Duchess Catherine are currently residing in their Norfolk home Amner Hall.

It’s been reported that the little ones are spending lockdown relishing in the home’s countryside surroundings and enjoying the great outdoors, with activities like bird watching and pond dipping.