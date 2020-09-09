The name Princess Charlotte is referred to at school revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George's school, Thomas's Battersea, is reopening this week, after being closed for the summer, and during lockdown.

Princess Charlotte’s full name is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

But it’s now been revealed what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter will be called at Thomas’s Battersea school

In other royal news, this is why the Queen and Prince Philip will be moving home soon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent months home-schooling their children at Anmer Hall during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now believed the two little royals will be returning to Thomas’s when the new term starts.

Charlotte will be starting year 1 and George will be going into year 3.

But, while most of the country refer to the two youngsters as Princess Charlotte and Prince George, their classmates have different names for them.

Charlotte’s official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, but, according to Cosmopolitan, she will be referred to as Charlotte Cambridge in school, as she’ll use Cambridge as her surname, like other members of the royal family have been in the past, including George, and her dad Prince William.

READ MORE: The surprising fact you probably didn’t know about Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny

There’s also a chance that Charlotte may also get called “P.C” by her classmates, as George’s friends call him “P.G” at school, according to Vanity Fair.

Charlotte has something else to look forward to when she returns to school, as her godfather Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe are expecting their first child after tying the knot last month.

Lucy is an assistant head teacher at Thomas’s Clapham and teaches mindfulness and outdoor learning at the school’s Battersea branch.

The couple married at Chelsea Old Church, in south west London, on July 24 with only their parents and siblings present, after they were forced to delay and downscale their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Times reported.

Initially, they were due to marry in April, with Charlotte and George having special roles as bridesmaid and usher.

Thomas has been a close friend of the Cambridges for years, having first met Prince William when he attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire.