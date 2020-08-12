The lovely title that Prince Charlotte will take on when Prince William becomes King

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When Prince William becomes King, his daughter Princess Charlotte could take on a special title.

However, in order to be bestowed with the title, some key conditions need to be in place.

Her Majesty the Queen herself was unable to take this title because of this.

Doting dad-of-three Prince William is second in line to the throne and Princess Charlotte is his only daughter, which means she may be given a special new name when her father ascends.

The five-year-old Princess currently holds a HRH title, but The Royal Family just reminded fans that she may take on a Princess Royal title some day.

The monarchy’s Twitter account has been sharing various facts about Princess Anne, The Princess Royal in honour of the Queen’s daughter’s 70th birthday, which falls on the 15th of this month.

In a Tweet shared on Tuesday, it was explained that Princess Anne’s Princess Royal title was bestowed on her as a result of her being the Queen’s eldest and only daughter.

‘HRH The Princess Anne was named The Princess Royal, a title traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, in 1987. HRH is the seventh Princess Royal, following Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V,’ the Tweet said.

This means that Prince William’s eldest and only daughter, Princess Charlotte could be eligible to take on the title too – on one big condition.

Little Charlotte will be unable to take on the Princess Royal title if it is still being used by Princess Anne when Prince William becomes King.

Despite being the Monarch’s eldest daughter, Her Majesty the Queen was unable to use the Princess Royal title when she was known as Princess Elizabeth during her father George VI’s reign because it was still being used by her aunt, Princes Mary.