New photographs of Princess Charlotte have been released by Kensington Palace to mark the royal’s fifth birthday.



The snaps were taken by her mother – the Duchess of Cambridge.

The adorable pictures of Princess Charlotte – who turns five today – were captured by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

One photo shows the little one smiling directly into the camera, while another shows her thoughtfully gazing down.

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Duchess to take portraits of her children to mark their birthdays.

The palace tweeted one of the photos this morning, with the caption: ‘Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.’

Royal lovers were quick to comment on how elegant the princess looked.

One replied: ‘Soooo cute! Lovely picture. What a little lady she is.’

While another said: ‘She is an angel.’

But, instead of having a party, it seems the young royal spent the eve of her birthday delivering food to vulnerable people in isolation – near the family’s Anmer Hall home.

Pictures released earlier show Charlotte volunteering with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

One photo shows Princess Charlotte knocking on the door of an elderly resident, holding a bag of fresh pasta.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that over the past few weeks, the Queen’s Sandringham staff have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners and vulnerable people living in the local area.

The young royal – whose full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge – was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, at 8.34am on May 2 2015.