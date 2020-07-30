We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer has got engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg Mallett.

Earl Spencer has shared how happy he is for his daughter and her boyfriend of 11 years

The daughter of Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, looked ecastatic, wearing a huge, sparkly, diamond ring, in pictures shared on the estate agent’s Instagram.

Along with four snaps from the moment he proposed at Clouds Wine & Guest Estate, South Africa, Greg gushed: “So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES.

“Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15.”

Amelia’s Instagram is private, so while she is very likely to have posted about her big news, royal fans can’t see it.

Howeer, her father shared the news on Twitter, and was clearly over the moon, revealing Greg asked his permission before popping the question.

He wrote: “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg – it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future.

“Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.”

It is a particularly exciting time for the Spencer family, as Amelia’s older sister Lady Kitty Spencer is also busy wedding planning after reportedly becoming engaged to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis shortly before Christmas.

Amelia is the daughter of Earl Spencer and Victoria Lockwood, and has three full siblings: older sister Kitty, twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer, and younger brother Viscount Althorp.

Spencer and Victoria moved their family to Cape Town in 1995, but Spencer moved back to the UK following their 1997 divorce; he’s subsequently remarried twice and had three more children in that time.