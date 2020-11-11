We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of Diana’s friends has claimed that the young prince was teased and called names at school after the release of the famous conversation with journalist Martin Bashir.

This royal news comes after Princess Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, released a very rare childhood photo of her.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was 13-years-old when the BBC Panorama interview first aired, was reportedly furious with the late Princess of Wales following the tell-all chat.

Diana’s friend Simone Simmons told Vanity Fair that her decision to speak out about her marriage to Prince Charles and her experience within the royal family left Prince William angered because “people at [his] school were calling her all sorts of names”.

“Of course it was in all the papers and William told me he was teased at school because of it,” she added.

It’s also been claimed in the ITV documentary, The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess, that Princess Diana requested for the bombshell interview to be released on Prince Charles’ birthday.

On the programme, Editor Ian Corcoran said, “Martin suggested that we asked Princess Diana.

“He slipped out of the room to phone her and a while later he came back in, he said she had suggested a date which just happened to be Prince Charles’ birthday.”

However, Richard Kay, a friend of Princess Diana’s, added, “It may be that Bashir and co said, ‘Well, we want to announce it on the 14th November and she would have said, ‘Oh, that’s my husband’s birthday, why not?’

“Well, I would have thought that was typically mischievous Diana,” Kay added.