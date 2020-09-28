We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank confirmed that they are set to welcome their first child early next year.

Last week the royal couple announced the special news, letting the world know that another royal baby is on the way.

It’s likely that the new little one and the Cambridge kids will form a close bond growing up for a very sweet reason.

The Queen’s granddaughter took so social media last week to confirm her pregnancy, posting a sweet image of a pair of teddy bear booties.

‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻,’ she wrote beside the lovely upload.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement, sharing the exciting baby news with the world.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

‘The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,’ it read.

It’s thought that Princess Eugenie’s little one and his or her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will have a close connection as they grow up.

This is because the two little families will be neighbours.

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their three royal tots live in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A, while Eugenie and Jack are set to raise their little one at their home Ivy Cottage, which stands in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

This means Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be nice and close to their second cousin, giving the four royal children plenty of opportunity to play together and form a close connection growing up.

We imagine that kid-fond mum Kate Middleton will be on hand to offer baby sitting duties for Princess Eugenie and Jack, too.