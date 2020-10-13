Princess Eugenie shares unseen snaps of her with husband Jack Brooksbank to mark their second wedding anniversary

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s a very exciting time for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank right now.

Princess Eugenie has marked her second wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York posted her first Instagram Reel of special moments with her husband

Not only are the couple expecting their first child, but they’re also celebrating two years since tying the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Mum-to-be Eugenie, 30, took to social media to mark the special occasion, and treated royal fans to a series of previously unseen images of her and Jack, set to the track Baby It’s You by London Grammar. She captioned the romantic Instagram Reel, ‘Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years in total… happy memories always my dear Jack.’

The Reel includes images taken at the ceremony in 2018 as well as other special memories from their decade together – including one seriously sweet black and white photo of Eugenie and Jack sharing a kiss at their wedding.

Eugenie’s followers were seriously impressed by the Reel, with one writing, ‘Wishing a very happy anniversary to you both!! 💕 Thank you for sharing this lovely video!.’ Another said, ‘This is so cute. Happy times for happy people. Keep living the dream. Special times for you both when carrying your 1st baby.’ A third fan added, ‘This is so cute. Happy times for happy people. Keep living the dream. Special times for you both when carrying your 1st baby.’

Last month Eugenie announced she and Jack are expecting their first child next year, posting a snap of some cute baby shoes and writing, ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.’