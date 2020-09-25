Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child.

The happy royal couple took to social media to confirm the news in the sweetest way.

This royal news comes after Prince William said something very special about his children in a new documentary.

The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband Jack took to social media today to confirm they are set to be parents.

Sharing a sweet snap of a pair of teddy bear baby booties the happy royal couple, who tied the knot in 2018, revealed that their little one will make an appearance early next year.

‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻,’ a caption beside the lovely announcement post says.

Plenty of royal fans quickly took to the comment section to send their love and congratulations.

‘Congratulations…what fabulous news to start a fabulous year,’ one wrote.

‘Congratulations❤️ it will be the very best time of your lives,’ penned another kind commenter.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement to share the wonderful news, announcing, ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

‘The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.’

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s new baby will be eleventh in line to the throne, pushing Eugenie’s uncle Prince Edward down to twelfth place.

The baby’s birth will also mean that the Queen and Prince Philip will become great-grandparents for the ninth time, with the little one joining his or her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor as one of Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the new little royal will make Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, grandparents for the first time.