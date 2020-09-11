Princess Eugenie reveals parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave her ‘serious grounding’ during royal childhood

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has revealed her parents gave her "serious grounding" as she learned how to be a royal.

The young royal has opened up on the effect her parents have had on her childhood.

The Queen’s granddaughter, who married husband Jack Brooksbank in 2018, has opened up on what life was like growing up with parents Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson.

She revealed that along with her sister Princess Beatrice, she learned how to handle the media spotlight from her mother and father’s royal parenting methods.

Eugenie said, “Growing up in the media, it’s…interesting. We’ve had some serious grounding from our parents. They’ve had their fair share of terrible media interest and it makes us stronger.”

Revealing the support networks she leans to in times of needs, Princess Eugenie continued, “We believe very strongly in who we are, and the support system of our friends and our family is pretty incredible.”

The Princesses hit headlines when they were spotted at a Beyonce concert, with their celebrity gig appearance making national newspaper news.

But Eugenie admitted she takes criticism all in her stride and added, “There’s no point being angry with anyone for beating us up – we just need to shine light and love in the world.”

But Eugenie’s honesty isn’t rated by everyone. Royal editor Russell Myers admitted he felt it was “too much”.

Speaking in on the ‘Pod Save the Queen’ podcast, Mr Myers said, “The very fact that they are talking about the pressures of their personal lives, about being young independent women while being members of the Royal Family – it’s just a bit too much to stomach for some people, myself included.”