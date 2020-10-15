We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has shared a seriously sweet birthday message for her mum Sarah Ferguson in honour of her 61st birthday.

Eugenie described her mum as ‘one of a kind’ in the special dedication.

Eugenie, 30, posted a snap of Fergie to Instagram, showing the Duchess of York sitting happily on a toadstool chair.

She captioned it, ‘Happy birthday to my dear mumsy… You are one of a kind. There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are.’

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank recently opened up about how it was love at first sight for them, and she told of calling her mother to tell her about meeting her future husband.

She said, “I thought, ‘Who’s that?’ and then you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous. I think I rang my mum that night and said, ‘I’ve met this guy…’.”

There’s no denying how close Eugenie – who recently marked her and Jack’s second wedding anniversary, following news they’re expecting their first child – is to her mum, and they even isolated together at the start of lockdown.

In May, Eugenie supported Fergie’s YouTube project by reading from children’s book All In One Piece by Jill Murphy, on camera.

The book tells the story of a family of elephants and, during the video, Eugenie revealed elephants are her favourite animal. Though this shouldn’t come as a surprise to royal fans, as the princess is a patron of charity Elephant Family.

Fergie thanked her daughter on Instagram after the video went live, writing, ‘My darling daughter, there’s nobody more in the world that I love more than you and Beatrice and I’m just so grateful to you both for supporting me through this crazy time. I just love you and thank you for reading this story, Euge.’