Princess Eugenie has taken on a new patronage very close to her heart

Princess Eugenie has taken on a new patronage for another foundation, and it’s one that’s very close to her heart.

Princess Eugenie has become Royal Patron of Scoliosis Association UK.

The royal was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was just 12, making it an organisation close to her heart.

On Thursday (15 October) the Scoliosis Association UK revealed Princess Eugenie had agreed to become its Royal Patron.

A statement read, ‘We are pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has agreed to become the Royal Patron of the Scoliosis Association UK.’

Co-founder and chair of the organisation Stephanie Clark added, “I am absolutely delighted and grateful that Princess Eugenie is to be our Royal Patron. Her bravery and experience makes this a very personal decision, and will continue to offer encouragement to the many people of all ages who are struggling to come to terms with their scoliosis.”

Scoliosis is a condition which causes an abnormal curve of the spine – and something Eugenie was diagnosed with when she was 12.

Speaking previously of her diagnosis, Eugenie said, “In 2002, when I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and told that I would need corrective surgery. This was, of course, a scary prospect for a 12-year-old; I can still vividly remember how nervous I felt in the days and weeks before the operation.”

The operation left Eugenie with a scar down her back, something which she showed off proudly on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbanks.

And more recently, to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day in June, Eugenie – who is expecting her first child – posted an image of her scar and encouraged her followers to do the same.

She wrote, ‘Let’s be proud of our scars! I’d love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share.

‘Please share your stories with me where you have scars that show your strength. Scars are beautiful.’