To the world she is known as Princess Eugenie, but according to her close friend Pixi Geldof, she goes by a slightly different moniker outside of royal circles.





Princess Eugenie has been given the sweet nickname ‘Eug’ by her close friends, as revealed by Pixi during an interview with fashion designer Henry Holland on his podcast What Were You Thinking?

Referring to ‘Eug’, Pixi reminisced about her experience at the royal’s 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, where she sadly confessed she did not get a chance to meet the Queen.

‘I didn’t and I’m fuming,’ she said. ‘But also it really makes me laugh because Eug will say things like, “yeah, I know Granny,” and I’m like, “the Queen, so, but granny!”

‘I guess she’s the nation’s granny really. But no, I didn’t meet her.’

Eugenie married Jack at St George’s Chapel – the same venue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed – during a beautiful ceremony on October 12th 2018.

This was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle then a reception at the Royal Lodge, owned by her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie’s gorgeous dress was designed by Peter Pilotto, and she specifically asked her back and shoulders be on display to show her scoliosis scar – something she has spoken frankly about over the years.

The couple had dated for almost seven years before their engagement. Jack proposed to Eugenie in front of a volcano in Nicaragua during sunset. That’s quite the proposal!

Eugenie admitted she had cried during the proposal, saying: ‘The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen.

‘I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years.’