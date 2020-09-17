We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry may have moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, but it seems he's still regularly keeping in touch with the rest of the royal family back in the UK.

The Queen loves speaking to her grandson, as well as her great-grandson Archie – who she reckons has a ginger streak!

And it sounds like Prince Harry and the Queen speak more regularly than anyone else, with Her Majesty having become more than adept at Zoom calls and video chatting – and she loves a virtual call with her great-grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair, “According to a family friend, The Queen loves watching Archie on screen and has commented on his streak of red hair.”

And doting dad Prince Harry is said to have pencilled a phone call in with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, on his recent 36th birthday.

A source told Vanity Fair, “They always talk on important days like that.”

And the source also added that Harry most likely spent his big day having a catch up with his dad, Prince Charles, and the Queen too.

Harry is clearly still fond of his UK roots, as he recently revealed he wants Archie to get into rugby but is struggling to get hold of a rugby ball, due to living across the pond.

Joining a video call with the staff and volunteers from Rugby Football League, Prince Harry revealed he is “loving” his new life in Santa Barbara with Meghan Markle and Archie.

When asked if he is enjoying his Californian lifestyle he replied, “Oh easy question… It’s fantastic.”

Prince Harry explained how his and Meghan’s son is their “number one priority,” followed by work as their second priority, “to play [their] part to make the world a better place.”

Harry also joked about how it is “impossible” for him to get his hands on any rugby balls in the States.

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls so that I can get Archie involved with the game. I need to get him playing some rugby league.”