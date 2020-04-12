The Queen releases another important message amid coronavirus crisis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shared a second recorded statement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the address last Sunday Her Majesty had another message to share – this time about uniting over Easter celebrations.

The 93-year-old monarch said, “Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles.

“They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.

“As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”

While the story remains the same, the Queen pointed out that this year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She added, “This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

Queen Elizabeth echoed the sentiment of Easter as a powerful message for the current situation.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she explained.

“We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

It comes after it was revealed the Queen’s dressmaker, Stewart Parvin, is supporting frontline NHS workers by designing and producing scrubs from them to wear.

The designer unveiled his first set of scrubs earlier this week as he prepared to deliver them to Frimley Park Hospital.

Sharing a photo of them on Instagram, he wrote, “Our first set of scrubs are ready to be dropped off for @frimleyhealth. If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort. @scrubsgloriousscrubs and @scrubsfortheloveof #nhs.”