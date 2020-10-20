We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Could you imagine working for the Queen AND getting to live in one of the royal residences?

The Queen is looking for an apprentice cleaner to take care of royal residences, including Buckingham Palace.

A successful candidate will have the option to live-in at Windsor Castle, where meals will also be provided for them.

For one lucky cleaner that dream will soon be a reality, as Her Majesty is looking for an apprentice cleaner to tend to royal properties – and the successful candidate will be based in Windsor Castle.

The position is a 13-month Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship, during which the candidate will learn to work to the Queen’s famous high standards before joining the team on a permanent basis.

While the successful person will be mainly based in either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace, the advert states they will spend around three months per year at other royal residences.

If the successful candidate does decide to live-in at Windsor Castle, meals will be provided but the stated salary of £19,140.09 will be adjusted to take this into account.

Although the role requires a qualification in English and Maths, the job advert states, ‘If you are successful but don’t already have these qualifications to the required level, we will support you to gain them as part of your apprenticeship.’

The advert adds, ‘[You’ll be] Well organised and with good time management skills, you can meet deadlines and work efficiently to get jobs done.

Above all, you’ll be keen to take every opportunity to gain experience and build on your learning to become a housekeeping expert.’