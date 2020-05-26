We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has revealed an adorable detail about baby Archie.

Queen Elizabeth II has revealed a sweet detail about her great-grandson Archie Harrison.

The monarch pointed out an adorable similarity between the one-year-old and one of his royal family members.

Ever since little Archie Harrison arrived last May, royal fans have only caught a glimpse of him around a handful of times – so we’re all desperate to find out any little details about him.

And now the Queen has revealed a lovely detail about the little one.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, the monarch noticed a similarity between the young royal and his father Prince Harry.

Apparently during a phone call that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made to the monarch to wish her a happy 94th birthday, Queen Elizabeth noticed that the duo’s one-year-old son Archie has inherited his father’s hair colour.

The phone call was said to have taken place between the Queen’s residence at Windsor Castle and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Los Angeles.

“Archie is a happy and sweet baby, full of love and joy, and it’s contagious,” biographer Katie revealed to The Sunday Times. “He is active and pulling himself up on everything with a great determination to walk.'”

It comes just weeks after Master Archie celebrated his first birthday over in Los Angeles with his parents.

The little one is said to have spent the day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as his two best friends, the family dogs.

The proud parents reportedly arranged a “really simple but incredibly joyous” party as the trio video called loved ones.

“Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,” a source revealed to People magazine. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons”.

Adding that the one-year-old is “best friends with his dogs”, the source said, “they make him laugh and are gentle with him”.