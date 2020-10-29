Trending:

Heartbreaking news for the Queen and the royal family as Christmas approaches

    • Every year, at Christmas, the Queen and her family attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. But this year celebrations could look very different for the Royal Family.

    The Queen usually invites her entire family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to spend Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

    However, this year will be different, as under the current restrictions the royals would still be limited to the rule of six.

    The Queen, accompanied The Duke of Cambridge, this morning visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), Porton Down, and formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. The Energetics Analysis Centre is a state-of-the-art building from which hundreds of scientists conduct research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives. The Queen and The Duke viewed a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and met staff employed in Counter Terrorism and Security, as well as Dstl staff and members of the military involved in identifying the nerve agent and subsequent clear up of the Novichok incident of 2018. In recognition of their work The Duke presented the Firmin Sword of Peace to representatives of Headquarters South West (The regional Army command headquarters of the south west of England.) Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also spoke to scientists providing vital support to the UK response of the COVID-19 pandemic, working in analytic research areas and deploying microbiologists to NHS hospitals to increase testing capacities.

    And reports have suggested Her Majesty and the rest of the royals will have to miss the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, due to the coronavirus pandemic too.

    Hello! has said no concrete plans have been made for the royal family’s Christmas just yet, but they will abide by the government’s restrictions.

    The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, isolated at Windsor Castle during the national lockdown, with a team of staff who were known as the “HMS Bubble”. When restrictions eased in August, they took their usual break in Balmoral before going to Sandringham last month.

    The Queen has now returned to Windsor Castle, while Prince Philip is living at Wood Farm on the Norfolk estate.

    Meanwhile, it’s still unknown as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will come back to the UK for Christmas with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as they’re living in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles – and are unlikely to be able to fly here for Christmas celebrations.

    On top of this, people think that the couple will announce they’re expecting another baby next year, after they previously revealed they’d like to have another child.