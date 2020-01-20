The intriguing reason why Princess Diana wore two watches

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana might have been famously averse to fashion before her wedding to Prince Charles, but she was already making a statement, whether she knew it or not.

Case in point, the picture just above of a young Diana Spencer in July 1981, during her engagement. She was watching Prince Charles play polo at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, and wore a pretty patterned dress. So far, it all looks pretty normal.

But the detail you may never have noticed, was the fact she wore two watches on her wrist, and the reason behind this is really very sweet.

One of the watches, the thin gold metallic one, was hers, but the larger one with the leather strap belonged to her fiancé at the time, Prince Charles.

She wore it as a tribute to him, and to wish him luck in the match. It was also probably handy for her told hold onto it, so it didn’t get damaged during play!

You could say this harks back to the middle ages, where a knight would tie a lady’s handkerchief to the back of his helmet as a good luck talisman.

This wasn’t to be the last time Diana wore an item as a tribute to loved ones, as on her wedding day, she borrowed her sisters’ tiara as a nod to the Spencer family.

We know the marriage sadly didn’t last, but this gesture was proof the future Princess was truly besotted with her fiancé, and that’s rather romantic.

It seems sentimental accessories were a big thing for Diana.

According to Vanity Fair, she frequently wore a necklace engraved with her first born’s name, Prince William. The piece was given to her by Prince Charles shortly after William’s birth in June 1982.

But Diana is not the only royal who likes personal touches with her jewellery.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing a necklace with the initials of her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The gold necklace is by designer Daniella Draper and retails for £1,020.

Kate also paid tribute to her mother-in-law on her wedding day, by wearing one of Princess Diana’s favourite tiaras – one of which featured a diamond-and-pearl Cambridge Lover’s Knot.

From our sister site Marie Claire, words by Penny Goldstone and Lizzie Thomson