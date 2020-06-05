We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The pitter patter of royal baby feet is expected to cast some happiness into 2020 as a royal couple are set to give birth later this year.

But while its not Prince Harry and wife Meghan, nor Prince William and wife Kate, the royal couple who are set to become parents have some connections to the UK.

The father-to-be and former Prince of Romania, Nicholas Medforth-Mills announced he is having a child with his wife, Alina Maria and the baby is due to arrive in November.

The couple, who married in a civil ceremony in London back in October 2017, had a religious service in Sinaia, Romania in September 2018.

He announced, ‘It gives me great pleasure to share the joy that my wife, Alina-Maria, is pregnant with our first child.

Our child will be brought up with the respect for our ancestors and their traditional values in the spirit of responsibility and love towards our country and in the faith that myself and my grandfather, King Michael was baptised.’

Nicholas has strong connections to the UK, not only did he attend school in Southampton but he married his wife in Henley-on-Thames.

But an unusual tradition, in 2019, Nicholas admitted he was the father of a child born outside marriage.

After taking a paternity test, it was revealed he is indeed the father of a girl born a woman named Nicoleta Cîrjan’s daughter.

Why did Nicholas Medforth-Mills lose his title?

As a result Nicolas had to revoke his title and was removed from the line of succession.

At the time he wrote a lengthy statement on social media to explain his position.

It read, ‘Following my persistent requests to conduct the paternity test of my alleged child, Mrs Nicoleta Cirjan has accepted. The result is positive, I am the father of her child.

‘Given the context in which this child was born, the fact that I have had no relation with the mother, I have assumed the legal responsibility to the child.

‘For reasons related to protecting the superior interests of the child, I believe that any issue about the child’s life is strictly private.’