From the Queen to Prince William these sweet royal photos show the royal family as little ones, and looking like most other toddlers!
Born decades apart these royal family members all have one thing in common – they were real cuties when they were younger! See the sweetest royal baby pictures below for proof…
From the cheekiness of Prince Charles in his shorts and t-shirt to the adorable Mia Tindall holding the Queen’s handbag, these are the photos that capture what the royal family were like as toddlers and children.
Born in 1926, the Queen is not a world away from the royal family toddlers of today like Princess Beatrice and Mia Tindall. Even though they were born some 60 years or more apart the cuteness of these royal baby pictures are just the same. And these photos prove that whether you are royal or not, everyone and anyone can be a cute child! Do you remember any of these royals as babies? See below…
The sweetest royal baby pictures
The Queen, 1930
Taken when the Queen was just five years old, this picture shows the woman we know as the stoic, dutiful monarch as a goofy child, with a big grin on her face as she wraps up in some rather lavish clothing.
Princess Anne, 1953
The Princess Royal was just three years old here, and looks the spitting image of her mother! Her curly hair may have changed now, but she still wears the same charming smile.
Prince Charles, 1954
Prince Charles looks utterly regal in photo, taken when he was around seven years of age, posing in a t-shirt, tie, and shorts, reminiscent of a young Prince George nowadays.
Princess Diana, 1963
A baby Diana! The cherubic little'un is pictured here years and years before she married Prince Charles and became the Prince of Wales - isn't she adorable?
Prince William, 1984
Easy to spot a young Prince William here - the William as a boy looks so similar to the William we know now as a man! In a sweet pair of dunagrees, he looks totally adorable.
Prince Harry, 1987
Doesn't a young Harry look just like his son Archie? Princess Diana's youngest son is pictured here on his way to school.
Zara Phillips, 1984
The Princes' cousin, Zara Phillips (now Zara Tindall), grew up with them - here the cheeky little'un is seen enjoying an ice cream!
Princes Eugenie, 1992
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest Princess Eugenie is seen here as a 2-year-old, in the prettiest dress we've seen!
Princess Beatrice, 1990
And the Duke and Duchess's eldest child Beatrice looks just like her younger sister here!
Mia Tindall, 2016
We're seeing double! Zara Tindall's eldest daughter with her husband Mike is the spitting image of her when she was a little girl.
Prince George, 2015
Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born - Prince George - is seen here visiting his baby sister at the hospital the day she was born. Just look at those cheeks...
Princess Charlotte, 1984
Ever the fun, playful little girl, Kate and Wills' only daughter is seen here leaving a church service on Christmas day - with a tasty candy cane in her hand.
Lena Tindall, 2019
Mike and Zara's second daughter was born in 2018, and here she is pictured at one years old having a brilliant time with her older sister and mum.
Prince Louis, 2019
The Duke and Duchess's youngest child, and second son, Prince Louis, won the hearts of the nation as he giggled and scowled his way through his first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2019
The youngest royal baby - at the moment! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Archie together in May 2019, and the nine-month-old baby is now living with his parents in Canada.