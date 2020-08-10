Royal biographer reveals Prince Harry is ‘shadow of his former self’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal biographer has spoken about Prince Harry and his current personality.

A royal biographer has revealed that Prince Harry is a “shadow of his former self” after losing some of his “charismatic, mischievous charm”.

Royal expert Angela Levin made the revelation when she appeared on ITV’s Royal Rota.

Royal expert Angela Levin spoke out about the Duke of Sussex when she appeared on ITV”s Royal Rota, saying, “Harry’s changed enormously since I met him”.

“I found that he was charismatic, he had royal stardust about him.

“He was brilliant with people, especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he’s got a mischievous side.”

Angela, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince, spoke out about Harry has become a “shadow of his former self,” pointing out that the change is noticeable when reading new royal biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, written by reporters Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie.

“When you read even just the extracts, you realise that actually the pile of grievance they hold going back a few years now is absolutely extraordinary,” Angela said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“But when you add them up it’s like a great big sand castle of tiny little bits and pieces that you feel is not right,” she went on.

“They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do. And they’re focused, it seems to me, entirely on the negative.”

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.

The couple moved over to Los Angeles with son Archie back in the spring.