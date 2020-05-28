Royal baby: Is this royal couple about to announce exciting baby news?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The arrival of a new baby in the royal family is a huge event.

Odds have shown that a certain member of the royal family is expected to welcome a baby this year.

It has been over a year since the Queen was given her eighth great grandchild, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan’s fear for their son’s safety was revealed.

A new little one making its way into the monarchy brings serious joy to royal fanatics and with over a year having passed since Her Majesty the Queen was blessed with her eighth great grandchild, Archie, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the next royal birth.

While the Queen’s grandsons Princes Harry and Wiliam and their wives Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan are often rumoured to be expecting, odds show that it’s Harry and William’s cousin who is most likely to fall pregnant soon.

Royal lovers reportedly reckon that it’ll be Zara Tindall and her husband Mike who announce they’re set to welcome their third tot this year, with bookies slashing odds of Tindall baby news from 10/1 to as short as 2/1.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her rugby star husband already share daughters Mia Grace, six, and one-year-old Lena Elizabeth, neither of whom hold royal titles.

A spokesperson for My Betting Sites, said, “Judging by the latest odds, a third baby for Mike and Zara seem to be on the horizon and from punters point of view, it seems to be accurate.

“Although it may come as a surprise for many, as Zara hasn’t been subject to the same pregnancy speculations as the other royals over the years, in these situations it’s rarely smoke without fire…and perhaps someone knows something we don’t. One thing is for sure, time will tell.”

It’s also thought that Princess Eugenie and her hubby Jack Brooksbank could be hoping to announce news of a pregnancy this year, after tying the knot back in October 2018.

“Fans of the Royal Family are excitably counting down to when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank might announce they are expecting a baby.

“Having got married 18 months ago, punters believe the royal couple will start their family sooner rather than later – and the odds of doing so before either Kate and Wills or Harry and Meghan are at a tempting 11/4.”