Royal expert reveals the lovely way Kate Middleton’s parenting is inspired by Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's parenting style is inspired by the way Princess Diana raised her two sons, according to a royal expert.

A royal expert has revealed how Prince William and Kate Middleton take inspiration from Princess Diana with their parenting style.

Kate has also opened up about how the way she is raising the Cambridge children mirrors her own sweet childhood.

This royal news comes after the ways Kate Middleton is preparing to become Queen were revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three little royals – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

In the past, the couple have been praised for their warm and relaxed approach to parenting, with Duchess Catherine being known to take the Cambridge brood out shopping to Sainsbury’s and on super sweet days out, as well as keep them busy and active with outdoor activities like pond dipping, admitting she is a “hands-on” mum.

And according to royal pro Victoria Arbiter, Kate and William’s parenting style is inspired by the late Princess Diana.

Diana was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry and famously ensured her boys didn’t miss out on doing what non-royal children their age were doing – taking them out to the likes of Thorpe Park and on fun-filled skiing trips.

Arbiter claims that Prince William is aiming to recreate a similar energy with his and Kate’s parenting, explaining, “I think William and Kate’s parenting styles might be similar to what Diana did.

“And I think William and Kate are really going to follow that model and do everything they can to ensure as normal a childhood as possible, while at the same time behind the scenes educating their child for their future role.”

Kate has also revealed that the way she is raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis mirrors her own childhood.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast earlier this year, she said, “I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children, life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

“I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures.”