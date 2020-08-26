Royal expert reveals how Kate Middleton is preparing to become Queen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is set to be Queen one day, following her marriage to Prince William in 2011. As a result of this, an expert has revealed how she's preparing for the huge responsibility.

According to a royal expert, there’s subtle signs that Kate Middleton is upping her royal training.

The Duchess of Cambridge is building more of a public profile as she prepares for the big day.

This follows royal news that Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘glad to be home for so many reasons’.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate Middleton has been subtly preparing for the day she becomes Queen.

Speaking on the TV show True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen, she revealed what the Duchess needed to do to prepare.

Katie said, “One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and the other is to learn how to one day become Queen and that is very much what we are seeing.”

She went on to reveal the subtle signs that Kate was taking steps to prepare herself for the huge responsibility.

“We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before.

“She’s taking on more patronages, she’s taking on patronages from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Katie added, “This is all very deliberate, it’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever.”

Despite the UK going into lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kate was spotted on a number of occasions.

From virtually dialing in to offer messages of support, to her own photography project Hold Still, Kate has been involved in a lot of royal engagements.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited South Wales to learn about how tourism had been impacted.

So, based on this, it’s likely we’ll be seeing even more of Kate in future royal engagements!