People think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce they're expecting another baby next year, after the royal couple previously revealed they'd like to have another child.

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing they’re expecting another baby in January.

The Duke and Duchess are parents to one-year-old Archie, but have previously said they’d like another child.

Bookmaker Coral currently have odds on, at 4/5, that Meghan and Harry will announce they’re expecting a second child by the end of 2020, Meanwhile Ladbrokes odds are currently 5/4.

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said, “It seems certain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will add to their family and we make it odds on they announce before the end of the year that they are expecting.”

The couple’s first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London. Announcing his son’s birth, Prince Harry said, “As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.”

He added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.”

On his first birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a video where Archie was reading a story with his mum. The adorable video was to support Save the Children during the pandemic, and marked one of the rare public appearances for baby Archie.

But it seems the couple are keen to have a sibling for Archie, with the Duke suggesting they’d stop at two. In an interview with Dr Jane Goodall, he said, “I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

After Dr Goodall said she hoped they wouldn’t have “too many”, Harry replied, “Two, maximum!”

