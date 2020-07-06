We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The favourite foods Prince George and his siblings like to eat have been revealed.

As Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s interesting lockdown obsession we’ve rounded up what the royal kids love to eat…

All children can be fussy eaters. Fact. Even royal ones and it looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte know exactly what they like to have to eat at mealtimes – and it looks like the famous trio are fond of pasta and pizza.

During a visit to Lavender Primary School in London, Kate revealed how much her children loved cooking.

‘They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff,’ she told Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust.

During another engagement, a visit to St. Luke’s Community Centre, Kate admitted she keeps the kids busy making pizza.

‘I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy.’

But it’s not all carbs – the wife of Prince William has previously spoken of their children’s love of vegetables. ‘We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot.’ the Duchess declared while filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas Special.

Meanwhile their father had a traditional taste for food.

Speaking of Prince William and Harry’s dietary needs, former chef Darren McGrady revealed, ‘Whether they were at Buckingham or Kensington, William and Harry’s meals would consist of traditional, English food. A few favourites included Wills’ favourite cottage pie and peas, poached chicken and rice and fish cakes.”

Darren also spilled that the boys enjoyed a classic jam poly-poly, summer pudding and sticky toffee pudding.

Mia and Lena Tindall, daughters of Mike and Zara, have a fast-food favourite. Mike uploaded a snap of some home made cheese burgers and captioned it, ‘Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!’

And it looks like mum Zara is in charge of the main meals, with Mike rustling up the children’s desserts. He once revealed, ‘She’s [Zara] a very good cook and cooks me everything. I cook too, but I’m the pudding guy – sticky toffee puddings, chocolate fondants and brownies.’

And Archie, one, might be too young to tell his parents Harry and Meghan what he likes to eat for dinner but her close friend and make up artist Daniel Martin commented, ‘I’m sure the baby’s going to be raised clean and green. She [Meghan] loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!’

Cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips love to tuck into ice cream after they were spotted gorging on a cone at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in September last year.