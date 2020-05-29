We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't be seen in public for these engagements after the world health crisis changed their schedule.

As Royal events get postponed or cancelled, the young Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will miss out.

Throughout previous years we’ve been treated to seeing the kids at several Royal engagements but there will be fewer this year.

We will have to wait to catch a glimpse of the little ones

Royalists and fans of the youngsters alike, will miss out on getting a glimpse of the children because so many events have been rescheduled or postponed this summer.

It’s not often the youngsters are seen in public so events such as Princess Beatrice’s wedding after the May ceremony had been postponed.

It’s understood that it was likely George, Charlotte and Louis would have been picked to be part of the bridal party like they had at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were set to exchange vows at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace on May 29, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. The Palace is yet to announce the new date for the royal wedding.

And it’s not the only wedding scheduled. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother James had to push back his wedding to Alizee Thevenet.

He wrote, ‘As Alizee and myself were due to get married… well actually, this month. She’s never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it. In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye,’ he said before using a shaver and a razor to completely get rid of his beard.

What other events will Prince George, Charlotte and Louis miss?

And other Royal engagements like The Queen’s Trooping of the Colour, which would usually take place on June 13, would have put them in the spotlight along with the rest of the Royal Family but the event has been cancelled.

It’s hoped that Kate and William will continue to share family photographs of their children throughout the summer as they play in their home grounds.