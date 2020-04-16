We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson is doing a good deed to help parents keep their little ones entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

The royal will be reading stories in YouTube alongside some of her close friends.

Duchess Sarah, who is the ex wife of the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, has launched a YouTube channel where she will be reading aloud from a series of children’s storybooks.

The red haired royal, who is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, shared the first video in the line up last night, titling it, ‘Storytime with Fergie and Friends’.

Explaining the premise of the sweet initiative, Sarah said, “Hello everybody. It’s so exciting because I’m in my favourite place ever, ever, and ever and that’s with children – and I’m thinking of all children out there that just need a little bit of magic. So, everyday, I’m going to do story time with Fergie and friends – not just Fergie!

“You haven’t to worry, they’re not very long books – well they could be long books – let’s get a bit of magic going here shall we!”

Fergie, who is an established children’s author herself, went on to add that a new video would be uploaded every day at 4pm, featuring plenty of her famous friends, likely via video link.

The first in the series saw the Duchess enthusiastically read from kid’s classic Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd.

Of course, the video also treated viewers to a glimpse inside the Duchess’ Windsor home.

In the footage, she can be seen sat at a table adorned with a maroon table cloth and surrounded by sweet children’s toys as well as a vase of gorgeous flowers and some candles.

In the background, a white panel of bright, airy windows showed a peek into Sarah’s surrounding greenery, which looked particularly stunning in the spring sunshine.

