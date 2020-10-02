We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony last week.

Flora Ogilvy, the Queen‘s first cousin twice removed, and her husband Timothy Vesterberg got married in private in a small ceremony in London last weekend.

Flora, 25, who is an art consultant married her Swedish hockey player beau Timothy at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace, where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had initially planned to hold their wedding earlier this year.

Flora is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s first cousin, making her Her Majesty’s first cousin twice removed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beatrice and Edoardo ended up marrying in a smaller affair back in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in front of close royal family members including the Queen and Prince Philip.

Flora, who is 56th in line to the throne, took to social media to confirm the news of her and Timothy’s lowkey nuptials, confirming the couple said their “I dos” in front of close family members.

‘Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September,’ she penned.

‘We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year.’

It is not known if any senior members of the royal family attended Flora and Timothy’s wedding although only 30 guests would have been in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

