Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has paid a sweet tribute to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to make Global Parent Day.

Fergie shared a throwback picture with her two girls, all laughing together, wearing brightly coloured dresses, and wrote a sweet message.

She captioned the picture: “To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager.

“So on this day of Global Parent Day… think united with love and understanding #globaldayofparents.”

Duchess Sarah has been helping parents keep their little ones entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, and launched a YouTube channel where she’s been reading aloud from a series of children’s storybooks.

The red haired royal’s first video was titled ‘Storytime with Fergie and Friends’.

Explaining the premise of the sweet initiative, Sarah said, “Hello everybody. It’s so exciting because I’m in my favourite place ever, ever, and ever and that’s with children – and I’m thinking of all children out there that just need a little bit of magic. So, everyday, I’m going to do story time with Fergie and friends – not just Fergie!

“You haven’t to worry, they’re not very long books – well they could be long books – let’s get a bit of magic going here shall we!”

Fergie, who is an established children’s author herself, has been uploading a new video every day at 4pm, featuring plenty of her famous friends, likely via video link.

The first in the series saw the Duchess enthusiastically read from kid’s classic Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd.

Of course, the video also treated viewers to a glimpse inside the Duchess’ Windsor home.

In the footage, she can be seen sat at a table adorned with a maroon table cloth and surrounded by sweet children’s toys as well as a vase of gorgeous flowers and some candles.