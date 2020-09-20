We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of York penned a touching tribute to her late mother on Saturday.





Sarah Ferguson marked the 22nd anniversary of her mum Susan Barrantes death, sharing two rare childhood photos on social media.

One family shot sees Sarah, her sister Jane and their mother sitting on a lake in Scotland with their pet poodle.

The second image showed her mother in the 1980s, sporting long blonde hair, black sunglasses and a white blazer.

Captioning the snapshots, the Duchess wrote, ‘Happy days with Mum (always in my heart) my sister Jane and Puff the Poodle on a lake in Scotland. She died far too young… we miss you Mum.’

Needless to say, Sarah’s fans were quick to pay their respects on such a tough day.

‘Beautiful pic sorry for your loss ,’ said one. Another added, ‘Losing your Mum is a total game changer and it doesn’t get better with time sending you lots of love. Xx/’

Susan died in a car accident in 1998. She was living in Argentina with her second husband Hector Barrantes.

She eloped with the Argentinian polo player in 1975, a year after her divorce from Sarah’s father Sir Ronald Ferguson.

Sarah and Sir Ronald were married for 18 years before the divorce, during which time they welcomed Sarah and Jane.

Sarah penned a heartfelt letter to her mother in 2015, in which she wrote, ‘It has been 17 years since you departed on your last drive from the farm in Argentina.

‘There is not a day that doesn’t go by when I wish I could pick up the telephone and tell you what I have been doing.

‘To tell you how your granddaughters have excelled and shine,’ she added.

‘They continually remind me of your magnetic energy and the humility with which you lived your life for 62 years.’