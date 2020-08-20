We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Countess of Wessex has not had it easy when it comes to her pregnancies.

The mum-of-two to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, hasn’t had the easiest of pregnancies.

The hidden reason why her pregnancies have been difficult has been revealed and comes as Sophie Wessex reveals her and Prince Edward’s children won’t have royal titles and will ‘work for a living’

When Sophie Countess of Wessex became a mother back in 2003 with the arrival of her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and again in 2007 with the birth of son James Viscount Severn, both pregnancies were said to be a worrying time for her, as before having both children she lost a child during pregnancy in 2001, after it was found to be an ectopic pregnancy.

At the time the Countess was taken to King Edward VII hospital after feeling unwell. Here doctors discovered she was suffering from a ectopic pregnancy for which the foetus had to be removed.

An ectopic pregnancy is a very serious condition for any woman and occurs when the embryo develops outside the womb, usually in the fallopian tube.

And the pregnancy of her daughter wasn’t without complications – on 8 November 2003, Sophie gave birth prematurely.

The Countess had an emergency caesarean at Frimley Park Hospital after the sudden placental abruption put both mother and baby at risk – as it accounts for 15 per cent of infant deaths close to birth.

Her husband Prince Edward to rush home from a working trip to Mauritius a month before the due date and they welcomes the safe arrival of Louise.

Meanwhile the Countess returned to Frimley Park Hospital on 17 December 2007, to give birth, again by caesarean section, to her son, James, Viscount Severn.

It’s understood Sophie’s actions as a mother today are what helped welcome Prince William’s wife Kate into the Royal Family back in 2011.

Body language expert Judi said, ‘Sophie is said to be a close ally of her mother-in-law the Queen.

‘In terms of her body language she tends to blend some of the signals of the kind of laid-back calm and fun that we get from Zara with the stoic, deft formality of the Queen herself.

‘This attitude must have made her the perfect royal wife to welcome and induct Kate into the Royal Family.

‘Especially in the face of William’s horror of bringing Kate into the same circus that he watched his mother suffer.’