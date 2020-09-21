Trending:

The sweet way Sophie Wessex was inspired by daughter Lady Louise for latest heartwarming project

    • Sophie Wessex was inspired by her teenage daughter, Lady Louise, to get involved in a heartwarming new project.

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex has supported blind charities throughout her life as a royal but it’s understood there are personal reasons which make it a charity which is closer to her heart.

    The Countess of Wessex sat for a sculpture designed for blind and partially sighted people as part of a special event yesterday for @vision_fdn, a charity which Her Royal Highness has been Patron of since 2003. . The Countess joined sculptor Frances Segelman at her London studio for the unique socially distanced sculpting, which was live streamed to a virtual audience of charity supporters and guests. . Sculpture is one of the most accessible forms of art due to its tactile nature. For a visually impaired person, touching a sculpture can bring the piece to life in more ways than an audio description. . Once completed, the finished bust will be cast in bronze and will provide an opportunity for blind and partially sighted people to know The Countess of Wessex’s likeness – part of the Vision Foundation’s effort to help blind and partially sighted people access art in a meaningful way. The bust will be unveiled during the charity’s centenary year in 2021. . During the two-hour sculpting, Vision Foundation advocates for the charity and members of the sight loss community spoke to the virtual audience about the work of the charity, and how blind and partially sighted people have been affected by COVID-19, lockdown and social distancing measures. The Coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the independence of blind and partially sighted people with daily tasks being made more challenging, and employment prospects being worsened. Social distancing without sight is difficult and issues of social exclusion, isolation and anxiety are exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. . The Vision Foundation aims to share the experiences of visually impaired people to help increase public understanding and ensure London is accessible for all. . The Countess is passionate about the issue of sight loss and preventing avoidable blindness both in the UK and around the world.

    The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Lady Louise, 16, and son James, Viscount Severn, 12, with husband Prince Edward, took part in a two-hour live streaming session, to allow sculptor Frances Segelman to create an intricate bust of Sophie’s head to support the Vision Foundation, helping blind and visually impaired people gain access to art.

    The project seemingly has a special place in Sophie’s heart as her daughter Lady Louise Windsor struggled with her vision growing up.

    Lady Louise was born in 2003 with a condition called strabismus, which was a result of her premature birth.

    The Countess of Wessex has spoken to @goodhousekeepinguk as Patron of @nspcc_official and @childline_official. Her Royal Highness spoke to the magazine about the inspiring work both charities do, particularly after a rise in demand for their services over lockdown. . In the months since the Coronavirus outbreak: . 📞 Childline has delivered around 19,000 counselling sessions a month 📲 Children have been getting in touch about worries linked to school, home life and how to cope with the isolation during lockdown 🗣 The helpline saw an increase (37%) in children aged 11 and under participating in counselling sessions for mental health support . Support from @childline_official is available over the phone and through online message boards, helping young people get their lives back on track. . 📸 The Countess of Wessex is pictured on a visit to Childline’s headquarters in June, where she thanked the charity’s dedicated volunteers and joined them for a shift answering enquiries via email. . HRH has been Patron of Childline since 2005 and Patron of the NSPCC since 2016. . Visit our stories for more information and resources from the NSPCC and Childline.

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex has previously spoken out about her daughter’s sight problems.

    She explained, “Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised. Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it.

    “You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other but she’s fine now – her eyesight is perfect.”

    Sophie also mentioned how her daughter’s experience inspired her to campaign for people with eye problems. She added, There is no smile quite like the one that is returned from eyes that once more can see.’

    As Sophie is a patron of the charity Vision Foundation, the recent sculpting event aimed to raise awareness of blind and partially sighted people.

    She acknowledged the difficulties they faced during lockdown and added, “Through the care that the Vision Foundation has extended to those in difficulty, I am hopeful that the people we care for will feel empowered within their communities.”