Sophie Wessex was inspired by her teenage daughter, Lady Louise, to get involved in a heartwarming new project.

The Countess of Wessex recently became the first-ever royal to pose live for a sculptor to help raise funds for the blind.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has supported blind charities throughout her life as a royal but it’s understood there are personal reasons which make it a charity which is closer to her heart.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Lady Louise, 16, and son James, Viscount Severn, 12, with husband Prince Edward, took part in a two-hour live streaming session, to allow sculptor Frances Segelman to create an intricate bust of Sophie’s head to support the Vision Foundation, helping blind and visually impaired people gain access to art.

The project seemingly has a special place in Sophie’s heart as her daughter Lady Louise Windsor struggled with her vision growing up.

Lady Louise was born in 2003 with a condition called strabismus, which was a result of her premature birth.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has previously spoken out about her daughter’s sight problems.

She explained, “Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised. Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it.

“You’ve got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other but she’s fine now – her eyesight is perfect.”

Sophie also mentioned how her daughter’s experience inspired her to campaign for people with eye problems. She added, There is no smile quite like the one that is returned from eyes that once more can see.’

As Sophie is a patron of the charity Vision Foundation, the recent sculpting event aimed to raise awareness of blind and partially sighted people.

She acknowledged the difficulties they faced during lockdown and added, “Through the care that the Vision Foundation has extended to those in difficulty, I am hopeful that the people we care for will feel empowered within their communities.”