Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have kept the lives of their children, Lady Louise, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12, quite private since they were born.

The Countess of Wessex has spoken about her and Prince Edward’s children in a rare interview

Sophie Wessex said Edward is a hands-on dad and they’re bringing up Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn without royal titles

And the Countess of Wessex has now opened up on how their family life is very normal, despite their status, and said her children – who both attend top independent schools – are aware they’re going to “have to work for a living”.

Opening up about her children to the Sunday Times, Sophie said: “They go to a regular school. They go to friends for sleepovers and parties.

“At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends. I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.”

She continued: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

On whether her daughter will go to university, Sophie said: “I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever, so I think probably.”

Sophie also revealed Edward is a hands-on father who helps her regularly with the chores, like cooking.

She said: “He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family for Los Angeles, and said: “I just hope they will be happy.”

Comparing her own relationship to theirs, and how the royal family welcomed her in, she added: “Remember I’d had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.”