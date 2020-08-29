We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC bosses have reportedly signed up Bill Bailey and Caroline Quentin for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

An insider told The Sun, “The BBC are delighted with the double signing. Caroline is looking forward to the challenge and wants to get properly stuck in.

“And it’s a hard time for live performers so it seemed a good chance for Bill to commit tot he show.”

Despite the line-up rumours, a spokesperson for the show said, “We don’t comment on speculation. The line up will be announced in due course.”

It’s not the first time Have I Got News For You star Bill has been linked to the show.

In 2018, he claimed it was too “judgemental” for him to want to be part of.

Speaking on The Graham Norton show, he said, “I’ve been asked a couple of times. I like the idea of the dancing but it is so judgemental, which isn’t for me.

“I’d like to learn to dance without the critique. It’s pretty harsh and withering.”

There’s no doubt this series of Strictly will be different to previous ones as the world grapples with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to hit screens in October, rather than September and run for a slightly shorter series.

It’s also unclear whether Bruno Tonioli will appear on the judging panel as he is currently based in America.

In previous years Bruno, 64, has juggled both the UK and the US version of the show.

But, due to travel restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star is going to have to make a decision to commit solely to one series.

And, according to The Sun it’s looking likely that Bruno will choose to judge Dancing With The Stars due to its higher salary and the fact he’s primarily based in America anyway.

The insider said, “There is no way to travel back and forth at the moment, so he’s told bosses in the UK that unfortunately he will be staying over there.

“He spends a lot of his time in the States now, and the truth is he does earn a lot more from the US version.”