We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Supernanny star Jo Frost has given some parenting advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and offered her services up, when it comes to their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Supernanny Jo Frost lives in California, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to with their son Archie

The parenting expert has offered some “advice” and her services to the couple

In other royal news, This sweet part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception had a lovely hidden meaning

The parenting expert says that although she hasn’t met the couple since their move to California, where she also lives, she would be happy to “help out” with Archie if they ever needed it.

When asked whether she has come into contact with Meghan and Harry, she told OK! magazine: “No, they’re in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world with a great sense of community.”

Jo was also asked whether she would like to “help out” the royals with their baby, Archie.

READ MORE: Prince William admits he’s ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ as Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school

She explained that Meghan and Harry would find it easy to get in touch with her if they needed her assistance with parenting their only child.

She said: “If they needed advice, it wouldn’t be hard for them to get hold of me. I’m not aware of whether they have nannies or not.”

Jo, who lives in Orange County, went on to reveal she believes Harry and Meghan will be “happy” in the States, “especially if they’re looking for more privacy”.

And Jo may need to step in soon, it seems, as Omid Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom, a biography on Harry and Meghan, claimed Archie has been interrupting his parents’ Zoom meetings during lockdown.

On his podcast, The Heir Pod, he said: “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.

“And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”