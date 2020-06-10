We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It was recently Sweden’s National Day and to celebrate, Crown Princess Victoria released a new image of her children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria has shared a new image of her children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The snap was uploaded to Instagram to celebrate National Day in Sweden. This royal news comes after it was revealed The Duchess of Sussex had paid tribute to son Archie with a super sweet gift.



For the occasion, Estelle, eight, posed in traditional Swedish dress – a blue and yellow dress embroidered with flowers with a wide-collared white shirt – and Oscar, four, looked smart in a navy suit and tie combo.

Crown Princess Victoria, 42, also used the day to offer a virtual tour of the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Traditionally on National Day the public of Sweden are invited by the king to visit the palace without usual entry fees.

Due to social distancing measures because of the covid-19 pandemic, Princess Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel and their children have been staying Haga Palace, located on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Last week Victoria shared another cute snap of her children, this time showing them both in traditional dress.

Estelle opted for a red and white striped dress while Oscar wore cream shorts, a navy waistcoat and a puffy-sleeved white shirt.

Although Victoria may appear on Instagram as if she’s got it all worked out, the Swedish royal previously confessed that juggling her work with motherhood isn’t easy. She said, ‘You miss a lot of nice moments with the kids.’

Which is why, when Victoria is able to spend time with Estelle and Oscar, she records as much as possible. She added, ‘I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing. I really try to actively observe and write down the little things that happen.’