The sweet reason why this weekend is so special for Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This weekend marks a special event for the Duchess of Sussex.



That’s because this Sunday (10th May) is Mother’s Day in the US – so it’ll be the first time Meghan Markle will be on home turf for the occasion.

Meghan’s first Mother’s Day was spent in the UK, shortly after she gave birth in 2019 – so this weekend will be the first time she’s celebrated at home.

Meghan, Prince Harry and Archie moved from Canada to Los Angeles in March, just before America closed its borders for lockdown.

Last year, she marked the national day by sharing a picture of Archie’s toes, which was taken on a walk in the garden at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

On the UK’s Mother’s Day back in March, Meghan posted a tribute to mothers ‘all over the world’ in a social media post.

Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, she shared a picture of the words ‘Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you’, along with the caption, ‘No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.’

This will be the second celebration of the week for Meghan, following Archie’s first birthday on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an adorable video of their son, to mark his milestone birthday.

In the footage – shared on the Save The Children UK Instagram page – Meghan can be seen with Archie on her lap, reading him a storybook called ‘Duck! Rabbit!’.