Dominic West has reportedly been signed up to play Prince Charles in the final two series of The Crown.

It is thought he will star alongside Princess Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki to portray the turbulent years of their marriage.

The Affair actor is understood to be playing Prince Charles at the time of his affair with his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles, while married to Princess Diana.

A TV insider told The Sun, “Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor. Now both parties are hammering out a deal.”

The signing comes after Dominic – who’s married to Catherine Fitzgerald – was pictured looking very cosy with Mamma Mia actress Lily James during a trip to Rome, and appeared to be passionately kissing her while having dinner.

A source told The Sun how Dominic and Lily were “all over each other” in Italy.

Dominic is set to star alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the Netflix smash hit.

The late Princess of Wales is being played in her younger years by The Crown newcomer Emma Corrin while a young Prince Charles is portrayed by Josh O’Connor.

With Debicki preparing to lead as Diana in the final seasons of the award winning royal drama, she shared her delight at landing the coveted role.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” she said in a statement.

“It’s a dream role. She is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m terrified and I’m excited. I can’t wait to start,” she went on to tell The Mirror.