The poignant prediction Princess Diana made for Prince Harry’s future

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana predicted that Prince Harry would not realise “how lucky he is” to have been the second-born child.

Robert Lacey reveals Princess Diana’s prediction in his new book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult

The late Princess of Wales was said to be very aware that ‘royal firstborns may get all the glory’ but second-borns ‘enjoy more freedom’

It follows royal news that Prince William reveals the trick he uses to get the kids in bed

Princess Diana predicted that Prince Harry would not realise how lucky he is to be the second-born child, as Prince William endures the burden of being Britain’s future King.

According to the book, the late Princess of Wales was aware of how much Prince Harry felt like a “spare,” but knew he would not appreciate the “freedom” that allowed him until he was much older.

He writes, “Royal firstborns may get all the glory’, said Diana in one interview, ‘but the second-borns enjoy more freedom.

“‘Only when Harry is a lot older will he realise how lucky he is not to have been the eldest.'”

Her prediction – as told in Robert Lacey’s new book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, is poignant given Harry’s decision to step back from royal life earlier this year.

READ MORE: 8 times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the royal rule book

Despite not being the eldest, Prince Harry has made no secret of how much he’s struggled with the spotlight put on him and his wife Meghan Markle, which ultimately led to them quitting royal life back in March.

At the time, the Duke of Sussex revealed there was “no other option” given the “powerful force” of the media.

He explained, “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,” he said. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes there really was no other option.”