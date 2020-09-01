Trending:

The Queen suffered from OCD as a child, according to new royal book

    • Queen Elizabeth II is said to have suffered from OCD as a child, after key signs are revealed in a new book.
    • According to The Queen’s late teacher, Marion Crawford, the British monarch is said to have put her pencils into straight lines with equal gaps between each pencil, prompting the diagnosis in the new book titled The Governess.
    • The claim comes as The Queen has received some very sad news

    Queen Elizabeth II is claimed to have suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder [OCD] as a child after the details are revealed in a new book.

    Author Wendy Holden wrote, ‘Marion, whose training encompassed child psychology, now realised she was looking at obsessive compulsion. This cosseted, regularised environment was the very last place she had expected to find it. Why do you do that? The princess looked up, staring at her with candid blue eyes. ‘Because it makes me feel safe.’ ‘Safe?’ echoed Marion.’

    OCD is a mental disorder in which a person feels the need to perform certain routines repeatedly, or has certain thoughts repeatedly.

    Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth hosted a socially distant get together with members of their family.

    A source said, ‘Like every family, they’ve been desperate to get back together and over the moon it was possible this weekend. They’ve all been up there for a few days and although there are very strict procedures with social distancing, they’ve been able to find ways of seeing each other outside. It’s obviously been a difficult year for the Queen seeing the country dealing with the pandemic, so they were all keen to go there to show their support.’

    The Queen has been seen getting to grips with technology as she face timed her family in lockdown with the help of her daughter Princess Anne, who recently turned 70.

    Meanwhile younger members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate were among the experienced at using the face to face camera as they engaged with various organisations to lend their support during the pandemic.