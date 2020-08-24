We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen will have to break an annual routine she follows every year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are both considered vulnerable to the virus because of their old age – so they are having to make a change to lower their risk of catching the disease.

Her Majesty is known for being a creature of habit and makes sure she spends certain parts of every year in each of her royal residences.

Just as the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is the location for the royal family’s Christmas festivities, Her Majesty always spends her summer break in her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

Every year, after her time away in the countryside, the monarch returns to Buckingham Palace in the autumn to continue with her royal duties in London.

However, this year the Queen won’t be heading back to her iconic abode.

Instead, the 94-year-old will reportedly be making sure to keep safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic and returning to Windsor Castle.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace back in March in order to spend the lockdown period in Windsor and is choosing to remain in there for the foreseeable future, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

Her Majesty’s decision is based on the fact that Windsor Castle has far less household staff than Buckingham Palace, meaning the risk of a staff member spreading Covid-19 to her or 99-year-old Prince Philip is reduced.

It is expected that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will stay in Windsor until 2021 at the earliest and begin to commute to London to carry out royal duties if it becomes safe enough.