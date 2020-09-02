We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly had to make a big change to her usual Sunday routine because of the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen has had to make a big change to her summer routine because of the coronavirus.

She is currently residing in her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, where she spends her summer break every year. – but something has had to change.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry revealed the adorable new nickname he has for baby Archie.

The 94-year-old monarch, who has been on the throne for over 67 years, is currently enjoying her usual summer break at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

She moved to the countryside home in August after having spent the majority of the coronavirus lockdown in Windsor Castle alongside Prince Philip and minimal staff, in order to reduce the risk of the elderly royals catching the illness.

And now, the global coronavirus health crisis has meant that Her Majesty has had to scrap something else from her life.

In previous years, the Queen has been known to attend the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk with members of the royal family during her stays at Balmoral Castle.

But in order to avoid crowds and gatherings, Her Majesty hasn’t been able to go this year.

Instead, the royal icon has had her church services come to her, with personal services being held in Balmoral Castle.

This comes after it was revealed that the Queen has no plans to return to London’s Buckingham Palace in the near future, amid thoughts that she is ready to quit her reign and hand the crown down to Prince Charles.

She usually heads back to her famous city home to continue with royal duties, after a summer soaking up the rural lifestyle in Balmoral.

This year, Her Majesty will go to Windsor Castle in the autumn and remain there for the foreseeable future, according to reports in The Sunday Times.

The monarch’s decision is based on the fact that Windsor Castle has far less household staff than Buckingham Palace, meaning the risk of a staff member spreading Covid-19 to her or 99-year-old Prince Philip is reduced.

It is expected that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will stay in Windsor until 2021 at the earliest and begin to commute to London to carry out royal duties if it becomes safe enough.