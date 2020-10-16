Trending:

The Queen shares thoughts on ‘horrible’ coronavirus pandemic as she makes first public outing since lockdown

Caitlin Elliott
    • The Queen made her first public appearance since lockdown this week.

    Her Majesty stepped out with her grandson, Prince William, during a trip to Wiltshire to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury.

    The Queen and The Duke of Cambridge viewed a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and met staff employed in Counter Terrorism and Security.

    During the royal engagement, the Queen and Prince William decided against wearing face masks but adhered to social distancing rules while discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

    Meanwhile, it is thought that all people who came in close contact with the royals had taken a coronavirus test.

    Speaking on the second peak of Covid-19 cases in the UK, Her Majesty commented, “It’s doubling itself again.”

    Professor Tim Atkins told the Queen, “We will have to evaluate how we approach this.”

    She replied, “With all these horrible new things.”

    The Queen’s appearance was her first in 220 days, with her spending the majority of this year living between Windsor Castle and Balmoral in a secure bubble with staff and Prince Phillip.

    Speaking on Her Majesty’s venture out into the world facing a new normal, former Buckingham Palace spokesman and royal commentator Dickie Arbiter said, “It is great to see the Queen again and it was nice that she was accompanied by Prince William.

    “In the past she had the Duke of Edinburgh and it is right Prince William went with her in her first day out of the royal bubble in seven months.

    “She’s a very fit and healthy person at 94. She eats frugally, doesn’t drink a lot and takes a lot of exercise.

    “It is difficult when you can’t give face-to-face meetings because she enjoys meeting people and sharing information.”