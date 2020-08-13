The Queen releases heartbreaking statement in light of tragic news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty the Queen has issued a heartbreaking statement in light of tragic news.

The Queen has issued a statement on behalf of herself and Prince Philip in light of some tragic news.

Her Majesty shared her thoughts and prayers following the train derailment that happened in Scotland yesterday.

On the Royal Family Twitter account, a message was shared from the Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip, in honour of the devastating train derailment that occurred in Scotland yesterday, killing three people.

‘It was with great sadness that I heard of the train derailment earlier today in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire,’ the Monarch’s statement said.

Sending her love and support to all those impacted by the dreadful accident, she added, ‘The Duke of Edinburgh, and entire Royal Family, join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured. Our thanks go out to the emergency services for their response and dedication.’

The incident is thought to have happened as a result of heavy rain and flooding in the area, causing the train to hit a landslide.

Royal fans responded to the Queen’s message in order to praise her for speaking out.

‘As always, Her Majesty knows just the right thing to say… my heart too goes out to all those affected by this tragedy,’ one penned.

‘My heart goes out to them. Thank you Your Majesty,’ added another.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the Queen has issued a message of condolence in light of an awful happening.

Earlier this month, she opened up on the deathly explosion in Beirut – a blast that occurred in the port area of the bustling city, killing hundreds.

‘Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news of the explosion at the Port in Beirut yesterday.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected,’ the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh said.