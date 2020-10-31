The Queen is set to step down sooner than we might think, according to a royal biographer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal Commentator, Robert Jobson has said that the queen might be stepping down from her position sooner than we all might think.

According to a royal biographer, the Queen will step down when she reaches the age of 95.

The comments were made by Robert Jobson to The Royal Beat, which is on True Royalty TV.

This royal news comes after the Queen received some heartbreaking news in the lead up to Christmas.

The top royal commentator has said that the Queen will step down from her royal duties soon and hand over the duties to her son, Prince Charles.

Among other comments and observations about other members of the royal family, Robert Jobson said, “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down.”

This will come as a shock to many people, as the Queen’s 95th birthday is just next year.

According to reporting from the Daily Mail, Newsweek Royal Reporter Jack Royston has since agreed with the commentator. “I think she won’t want to,” He said, “But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

However, the discussion over whether the Queen is ready to quit has been had for years and many have speculated over what royal life would like for the monarch once she has handed over her title to her son. This has become especially important given the coronavirus pandemic, as many events and honours that the Queen would normally have been involved with have been postponed or cancelled.

The program, The Royal Beat is exclusive to True Royalty TV and is available from today, Saturday 31st October. It airs almost 25 years after the anniversary of Princess Diana’s famous 1995 interview with BBC Panorama and speculates that the late Princess ‘thought she was more powerful than the Queen’. Also on the program, Robert Jobson accuses Prince Harry of ‘bare faced hypocrisy’ after his comments about recognising subconscious racial bias.