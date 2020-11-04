We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip proved that the romance in his marriage to Her Majesty the Queen is thriving.

The Duke of Edinburgh has made a thoughtful and touching gesture for the monarch ahead of England’s second stint in a national lockdown.

The pandemic measures are set to begin at midnight tonight, with the country being urged to stay at home in a bid to battle the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Luckily, Prince Philip has made sure he and the Queen will be together for the month long lockdown, leaving his usual home at Wood Farm cottage on the Sandringham estate to join Her Majesty in Windsor.

It’s thought that Philip has made the effort to be with his wife during the lockdown in order to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary together on November 20th. Aw!

Since his retirement from royal duties, 99-year-old Prince Philip has spent most of his time at Wood Farm away from the Queen, who is usually based at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

However, the couple also formed a royal bubble at Windsor Castle for the first lockdown in the spring, in order to lessen the spread of the virus by reducing the number of staff needed for the royal pair.

Confirming the sweet news, royal correspondent Rebecca English Tweeted, ‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled back with Her Majesty to Windsor today. They will be at the castle together for #lockdown2uk – which includes their 73rd wedding anniversary on November 20.’

Royal fans sent kind words in light of the announcement, with one writing, ‘Praying Her Majesty and Prince Philip remain healthy and happy during this lockdown.’

Others praised Prince Philip and the Queen for their decades-long marriage.

‘73 years of marriage is an awesome achievement in normal circumstances but in the public eye…well done to them,’ one Tweeter penned.